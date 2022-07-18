Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.11.

CAH opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

