Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) shares rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 968,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,795,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

