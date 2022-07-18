Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 35,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,198,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

