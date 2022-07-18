Cascades (TSE:CAS) Trading Down 5.1%

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.19 and last traded at C$9.32. 192,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 265,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAS. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Cascades Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.10. The company has a market cap of C$921.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insider Transactions at Cascades

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,565 shares in the company, valued at C$5,302,028.25. In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,565 shares in the company, valued at C$5,302,028.25. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$950,105.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $57,331 and sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

