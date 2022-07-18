Cashaa (CAS) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Cashaa (CAS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cashaa has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $663,458.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,253.65 or 1.00123333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.