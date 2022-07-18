Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.93.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,284. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.