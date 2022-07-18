Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 72.65% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.97.

CVE traded up C$0.78 on Monday, hitting C$22.01. 3,986,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,351,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.29. The firm has a market cap of C$43.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$9.23 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total transaction of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$987,891.48. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,194.70. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$987,891.48. Insiders sold a total of 619,183 shares of company stock worth $16,663,085 in the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

