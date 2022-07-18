Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in June

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 681,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 72,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

