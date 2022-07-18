Ceres Achieves Market Cap of $202,750.68 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $202,750.68 and $6,792.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $36.78 or 0.00165496 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 853.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.57 or 0.04501761 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021030 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.
About Ceres
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
