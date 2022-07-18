Ceres Achieves Market Cap of $202,750.68 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $202,750.68 and $6,792.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $36.78 or 0.00165496 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 853.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.57 or 0.04501761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

