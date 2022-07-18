CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.16.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 77,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $189,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.