CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 224 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.81. 1,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.