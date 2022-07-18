CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $524.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $232.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

