CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. CSX comprises 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Activity

CSX Price Performance

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 163,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,375,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.