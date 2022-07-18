CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chubb by 12,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $57,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.19. 11,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,862. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $159.47 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

