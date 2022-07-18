CFO4Life Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,551,000 after acquiring an additional 614,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,620,000 after buying an additional 469,077 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,525,000 after purchasing an additional 611,031 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after purchasing an additional 522,683 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,051. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

