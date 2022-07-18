CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,746. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

