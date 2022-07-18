CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,389 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.42. 132,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,082,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.