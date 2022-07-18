CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 58 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $253.84. 11,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,046. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.54.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

