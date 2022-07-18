CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIB. Societe Generale raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.04.
CGI Price Performance
Shares of GIB stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91.
Institutional Trading of CGI
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
