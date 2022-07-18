Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Chakana Copper Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.19.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

