Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.15% and a negative net margin of 26,592.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 228,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $248,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,610,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,903.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,060. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

