Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,316,821 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $9.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
Chimera Investment Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99.
Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 440,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 102.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 439,340 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
