Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,316,821 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $9.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 440,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 102.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 439,340 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

