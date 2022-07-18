China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.50. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

