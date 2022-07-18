Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.87 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $113.87 million and $32.22 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,093.57 or 1.00009256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

