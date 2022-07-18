Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.67

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.67 and last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 27504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average of $124.30.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.