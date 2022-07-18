Citigroup Lowers Experian (LON:EXPN) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.60) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.25) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,224.33 ($38.35).

Experian Trading Up 3.3 %

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,748 ($32.68) on Friday. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,242 ($26.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($43.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,642.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,519.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,808.88.

Experian Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Experian

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

In other Experian news, insider Ruba Borno bought 937 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, for a total transaction of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79). In other Experian news, insider Ruba Borno purchased 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, with a total value of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79). Also, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.38), for a total value of £2,487,524.30 ($2,958,520.81).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

