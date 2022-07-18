Citigroup Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $48.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

UBER opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 64,995 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $411,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

