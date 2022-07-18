Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 245.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 98,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

