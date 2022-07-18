Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Down 32.3% in June

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 1,458,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,937.0 days.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

TSPCF stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

