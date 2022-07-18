Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Down 32.3% in June

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 1,458,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,937.0 days.
Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance
TSPCF stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.
About Cleanaway Waste Management
