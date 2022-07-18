ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,867 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 945.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 114,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 214.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 86.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.98. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 13.16. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 91.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

