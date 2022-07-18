Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 944,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,910. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 million. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

