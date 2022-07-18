Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Clene Price Performance

Clene stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Clene has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $285.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Insider Transactions at Clene

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 74,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $187,271.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,216.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 74,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $187,271.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,422,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,216.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,560,212 shares in the company, valued at $34,232,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 373,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,745 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Clene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its position in Clene by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clene by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

