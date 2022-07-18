Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

COKE opened at $501.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $414,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $432,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,423,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.