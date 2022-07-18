Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

COKE opened at $501.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $414,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $432,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,423,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

