Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,025 ($24.08).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 1,929 ($22.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.69) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($33.42). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,772.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,925.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a €0.71 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 2,159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($18.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,133.79 ($40,596.80). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,604 shares of company stock worth $4,213,934.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

