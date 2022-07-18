Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCH. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,025 ($24.08).

LON CCH opened at GBX 1,929 ($22.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,772.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,925.69. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($33.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a €0.71 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £3,921.82 ($4,664.39). Insiders have purchased 2,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,934 over the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

