Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Lowered to C$111.00 at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGEAF. CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cogeco Communications to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 710. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $92.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

