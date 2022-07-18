Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 628.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. 176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,472. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

