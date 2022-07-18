CoinFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $330,657.52 (COFI)

CoinFi (COFI) traded 39% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $330,657.52 and $210,317.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,643.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

