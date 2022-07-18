Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Up 89.6% in June

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,503,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLAA remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,713. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.