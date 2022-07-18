COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 11.7%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 12,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 317,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $556.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.11.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,000,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 363,060 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $5,945,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 135,546 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

