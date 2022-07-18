COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 11.7%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 12,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 317,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $556.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.11.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.