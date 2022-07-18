Condire Management LP Boosts Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Condire Management LP raised its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for approximately 6.7% of Condire Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Condire Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Valaris worth $35,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Valaris by 34.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Valaris by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of VAL traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. 7,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,101. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter. Valaris had a negative net margin of 291.76% and a negative return on equity of 344.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

