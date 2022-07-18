Condire Management LP Decreases Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Condire Management LP lessened its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291,394 shares during the period. Tidewater comprises about 1.4% of Condire Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Condire Management LP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tidewater by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 139,033 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tidewater by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.23. 1,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,123. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,158,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

