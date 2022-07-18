Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,671 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.73. 42,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,955. The company has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

