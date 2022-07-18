Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5,628.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,915 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $45,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.20.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $201.29. 10,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,373. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average of $222.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

