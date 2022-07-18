Conning Inc. Has $47.18 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $47,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.84.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,736 shares of company stock worth $1,235,911. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.81. 28,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

