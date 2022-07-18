Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $43,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. 111,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.