Conning Inc. Purchases New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 177,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in CRH by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($56.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($56.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Company Profile

Shares of CRH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.31. 12,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,854. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

