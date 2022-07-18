Conning Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 182.4% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,920. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.75.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.