Conning Inc. Sells 16,685 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,020,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 90,943 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 192,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 53,149 shares during the period.

ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.26. 3,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

