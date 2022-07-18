Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,474 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

CL traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

